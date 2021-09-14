Letter: Belosi would serve Owasco well

If the town of Owasco were populated with only white, Republican men, then the current make-up of the town board would reflect that, since only white Republican men are on the board. However, since I have lived here for more than 20 years, I know that women, people of color, people of minority ethnicity and Democrats also live in this great community, and I believe the board should start to reflect this diversity.

Mickey Belosi is running for election to the town of Owasco board. She has been active in our community with the Cornell Cooperative Extension, Indivisible Cayuga, and the CNY Chapter of the National Organization of Women. She drinks the same water we do and understands the importance of clean drinking water, and she has the ability and knowledge to work with the budgets and regulations that go with being a town official.

I hope the residents of the town of Owasco will join me in voting for Mickey Belosi on Nov. 2.

Joe Sarnicola

Owasco

