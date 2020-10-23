Letter: Better to focus on our common goals

In two weeks, many U.S. citizens and residents will be deeply angry. Certainly, not in recent times has a presidential election been so emotional. Both “sides” believe that the entire future of the country will be at risk if the other “side” wins. The possibility of civil war feels far too possible.
But neither the election, nor the anger, will solve the problems the U.S. now faces; in fact problems the entire world faces. The world is battling a virus that threatens, not only our lives, but our lifestyles. We have become disconnected from each other. It is unclear if large cities with massive, mostly empty buildings will ever be full again as working from home is the new norm. Will we see the many faces of the world walking along Times Square again? Will we recognize our shared humanity in their faces?
Shopping is no longer a communal interactive excursion but an at-home click-on-the-screen activity. Robots are increasingly doing jobs laborers once did. Jobs are lost.
As human beings, we have become more disconnected from nature and the planet. However, both science and the weather are telling us that climate change is changing our world. People are being evacuated in record numbers, dead bugs no longer pepper our windshields, homes and livelihoods are being destroyed in massive storms and wildfires.
Regardless of who wins the election, these problems will persist. But individuals collectively can change things locally by working on the issues we have in common despite our political differences. We have seen that in peoples’ actions in times of natural disasters, when people come together to support, rescue and aid each other regardless of skin color, nation of origin, sexual identity or political views. We see it in food giveaways, and in so many other ways.
Regardless of who wins the election, what will affect our lives the most is how we respond to each other in our communities. If we respond in anger and hate, we will further destroy what is already so fragile. If we respond in the spirit of being in this together locally, recognizing our shared humanity, we can survive and leave a future for our children and grandchildren.
So, if your candidate doesn’t win, take time to grieve but turn the anger into positive action. Anger will further incite destruction, no one will change their minds and all will lose. Choose peace.
Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom
Aurora
The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister of United Ministry of Aurora and founder of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing.
