Letter: Better to focus on our common goals

In two weeks, many U.S. citizens and residents will be deeply angry. Certainly, not in recent times has a presidential election been so emotional. Both “sides” believe that the entire future of the country will be at risk if the other “side” wins. The possibility of civil war feels far too possible.

But neither the election, nor the anger, will solve the problems the U.S. now faces; in fact problems the entire world faces. The world is battling a virus that threatens, not only our lives, but our lifestyles. We have become disconnected from each other. It is unclear if large cities with massive, mostly empty buildings will ever be full again as working from home is the new norm. Will we see the many faces of the world walking along Times Square again? Will we recognize our shared humanity in their faces?

Shopping is no longer a communal interactive excursion but an at-home click-on-the-screen activity. Robots are increasingly doing jobs laborers once did. Jobs are lost.

As human beings, we have become more disconnected from nature and the planet. However, both science and the weather are telling us that climate change is changing our world. People are being evacuated in record numbers, dead bugs no longer pepper our windshields, homes and livelihoods are being destroyed in massive storms and wildfires.