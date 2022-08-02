Letter: Beware of law firm ads targeting Marines

Certain large law firms specialize in representing victims of products, medications and employment hazards shown to have caused harm to innocent employees, users or bystanders. Cases involving Xarelto, Pradaxa, Tampons, Nexium, Januvia, Love Canal and the Aurelius GE/Powerex Superfund Site come to mind. I take no issue with firms that specialize in this area of law but am disgusted with the ubiquitous TV and online ads now trying to profit from the bipartisan Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. Said act is for the benefit of Marines who may have served at Base Camp Lejeune (Jacksonville, Florida) long ago. Way back in 1982, the Marine Corps verified VOC (volatile organic compound) contaminates, including benzene, trichlorethylene and vinal chloride, in the drinking water from two of its sources and acknowledged a long-standing problem, ultimately resulting in a commitment to compensate Marines who served at Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1953 and December 1987 and later developed any of a host of conditions, including cancer, leukemia, scleroderma and Parkinson’s disease. Finally, four decades later and after many Marines have already passed, affected individuals and family members stand to benefit financially from this new opportunity.