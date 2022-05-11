Letter: Beware of those who undermine democracy

Although the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, Americans have been subjected for decades to many they've encountered throughout their lives who've misused that freedom. However, what is even more troublesome is that those in a position of power have — over the past few decades — increasingly proven themselves to be even more abusive with their choice of words!

To those who don't care to watch Fox news (usually aware of the misinformation that is continually being spread by its bias commentators), it should be of genuine concern to those whose "minds are open" that a large segment of the senior population watches it ... faithfully!

It should be even more troublesome that their favorite commentator is Tucker Carlson, who (as the "awake" generation knows) has been truly undermining America's democracy!

It is because "lies are more often easier to believe than the truth," (especially if said enough times) which Tucker is known to do. Therefore, anyone who can spell “IQ” should take heed to what he is doing! (Even the Russian government-controlled television constantly features Tucker because he often criticizes our democracy and repeatedly compliments Vladimir Putin.)

Therefore, because it sometimes becomes necessary for the clergy to step forward and help make it clear how the teachings of Jesus might apply to this particular freedom, I am speaking up.

The Bible quotes the words of Christ and it is His words which has relevancy to the issue of this freedom that obviously needs further clarity. In the book of Matthew, he says that we should “not judge others.” And, although (sadly) the passage is one of the most misunderstood and misapplied teachings in scripture by believers and non-believers alike, Christ does make it clear that he does not prohibit the civil judgment of the courts upon evil doers! Therefore, it is the evil doers that are not just affecting but are seriously infecting our democracy by using television to do their dirty work.

Now is the time that Americans need to wake up and tell those who are undermining our country to “go back to where they either came from or where they belong!” (There could even be a serious collection of monies to help make that possible and I'd like to offer to do just that!)

The Rev. Joyce H. Smith

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0