Letter: Beware the motives of school board candidates

As school board elections approach, you may see candidates running on a platform of "Parents' Rights". It is important to understand what this movement represents. Across the country, the banner of parents' rights has been raised to justify destructive changes to curriculum. In Tennessee, state legislators are attempting to purge school libraries of books they deem inappropriate, with one legislator publicly advocating for book burning. In Florida, the mendacious "Don't Say Gay" bill prevents the most innocuous discussions of LGBTQ topics, erasing LGBTQ identity and leading to hostile school environments for LGBTQ students, a group that already faces disproportionately high health and suicide risks. Nationwide, the parents' rights movement derides the accurate teaching of slavery and race relations in America, mislabeling it as Critical Race Theory and villainizing attempts to teach about historic forces of inequality.

The ideas and discussions that the parents' rights movement seeks to stifle may make some individuals uncomfortable. They may make some students uncomfortable. But grappling with uncomfortable ideas is necessary for growth and development. For that reason, the parents' rights movement leaves our children woefully undereducated and under prepared for life in a complex world.

This under preparation weakens our civic fabric and is a disservice to us all. Although parents should and do have control over large portions of their children's lives, public schools do not exist to appease the specific sensibilities of individual parents. Public schools also have a duty to the community at large. Public education represents a compact in which everyone – whether they have kids in school or not – invests in a school system with the expectation that the students who graduate will be hardworking and independent-thinking citizens. Students who are unable to discuss difficult ideas will simply not be prepared for civic life. Leaders don't become leaders by avoiding uncomfortable topics.

"Parents' rights" is a disservice veiled with a feel-good label. Parents' rights candidates fundamentally do not understand the civic duty that public schools owe to their communities, and they have not earned your vote.

Gregg Eriksen

Skaneateles

