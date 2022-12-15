Letter: Biden all wrong on Marriage Act

In regards to the Respect for Marriage Act, it is outrageous that this act was passed. In the Bible it states that Jesus says he will join together one man, one woman, who are to become as one. I wonder if the Catholic church is going to be forced to bow to this insidiousness.

President Joe Biden is calling it the law of the land. We have become a Marxist, communist state, as well as a socialist state. President Joseph Biden seems to think he is above the Supreme Court, when Clarence Thomas said let's look at this issue when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Another thing, Congress moves with speed on this and other foolish things. However, when it comes to the important things, Congress drags its feet. It is all about politics and votes, and protecting their turf.

Joseph Biden knows that an election year is coming up and this here will give him votes.

William Hopkins

Auburn