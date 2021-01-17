Letter: Biden can become the climate champion

Global warming poses an existential threat to humanity. We need Joe Biden to become the Climate President. The need for bold and timely action on climate was a major reason why voters rejected the Trump administration this November.

A decade ago the Green Party initiated the call for a Green New Deal (GND). It combined a rapid ten-year transition to 100% renewables, zero-emissions with an Economic Bill of Rights (guaranteed living wage jobs, universal health care, housing, education) as FDR had called for in his last State of the Unions.

Congress should make the GND a core part of a COVID economic relief package to reboot our economy as Europe is doing. Green investments are the most effective job creation program.

Climate groups have also outlined a series of critical executive actions that President Biden should take on day one (See ClimatePresident.org). This includes steps to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure and ban fracking. Natural gas is a gangplank to climate collapse, not a bridge to a clean energy future.