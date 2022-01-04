Letter: Biden deserves praise and criticism

Let's take a hard look at President Joe Biden's first year as president of the USA. He won the election fair and square. Donald Trump lost and has been a troublemaker ever since. He says Biden stole it. Trump is a liar and he instigated the march on the capital; the video tapes show that. He wanted Vice President Mike Pence to violate the Constitution. People were killed and seriously injured just because of Donald Trump.

COVID-19: President Biden was handed this mess and is still trying to clean it up. We got vaccines to help the people but people refuse because Trump was still telling the big lie. Wake up, America, this virus is for Real. Americans have lost 800,000 lives to COVID-19. I support President Biden on this 100%.

Southern border: I believe we should finish building the wall. President Biden doesn't. He is letting illegals cross everyday. I believe he is wrong and do not support that.

Afghanistan: I believe we should have left a presence of 20,000 troops there permanently to keep the Taliban in check. We left so many people helpless and Americans there. Our men and women in uniform paid a heavy price for this, but Trump was going to pull them out to. How or when, nobody knows. I didn't support a complete pull out.

Keystone Pipeline: I believe this president should have tried to compromise with these people. I don't support that at all.

Gasoline and high prices of everything just to live week-to-week has increased so much. He's not to blame for that. He will be blamed for it because politicians are trying to get elected and for power. The president is trying to bring prices down but he needs Congress to help him. The Republicans are going to do what they can to get control of Congress. That means no help at all for the American people. The president has to get prices down on gas, groceries, all our products. If he doesn't, Republicans will win the midterm elections in November 2022. I hope he can be successful for all Americans, not just for Democrats. God will help him as well.

God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn

