On Feb. 8, President Joe Biden gave the State of the Union address. It was a very strong and firm speech. He let Republicans know up front Social Security and Medicare wouldn't be cut under his watch. He would veto any bill that comes to his desk that pertains to any cuts of those programs. That there, my fellow Americans, is very good to know. He even put them on the spot about cutting these two important entitlements. Make no mistake about it, the Republicans want to. The Republicans were never for Social Security and Medicare. Social Security was founded by a lady in Albany and brought to first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1936. It was signed by the father of Social Security, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in 1936. Medicare was signed July 7, 1965, at Truman Library in Missouri by Lyndon Baines Johnson. The Republicans were against both entitlements.

I strongly believe president Biden will not let another Chinese balloon to cross the USA ever again. They got more information when they shot down the balloon.

He won't threaten our democracy and freedom like lying Donald Trump has. Trump is still spreading the big lie today. President Biden is running for reelection, no question about it. The president asks for Republican help to get this country going again. I ask American people to take a big picture on what they really want this country to do.

President Biden got an infrastructure bill passed to rebuild highways, roads, bridges, airports, to fix our water pipes and gas pipes. This country needs this so badly. This will put more people back to work. The unemployment is 3.4%, lowest since the 1960s. The president has to get inflation down because it's so hard on American families to buy groceries, gas, pay rent and interest rates. He wants to tax the rich to pay their fair share in taxes and I am all for that. It's time for the rich to pay their fair share, millionaires and billionaires. Republicans have always supported defending the rich. I still ask all governments, federal, state and local governments, to keep marijuana illegal. Get a bail reform bill, discipline and respect bill passed. I wrote a letter to President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer on all these important issues. Let's work together and get something done. God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn