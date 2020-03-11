Letter: Biden has better health care plan

Political campaigns are dynamic, unpredictable and exciting as we have seen with the race for the Democratic nomination for president. It's now a race between the democratic/socialist Bernie Sanders and the more moderate Joe Biden. I have always recognized the fact that most every positive societal and economic advance has been the result of the healthy dose of socialism that exists within our capitalistic system. In fact, most Americans, in their hearts, favor socialism as we have seen in the form of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act also known as Obamacare. We've seen the public's response as the Republican Party keeps trying to destroy each of the aforementioned.

Regardless, I will never vote for Bernie as our nominee nor have supported Warren as their idea of pushing 140 million people off their health insurance and onto Medicare for all makes no sense. Many workers negotiated away salary increases from their employer in favor of better health insurance and would be forced, under Bernie's plan, to pay $5,000 more per year in taxes for worse coverage. Joe Biden was kind to say that Bernie would not win big enough to retain the House and win the Senate. In my opinion, presidential candidate Bernie would most likely simply hand the election to Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump would have a field day labeling Bernie as a communist (he's not) and rightfully rail against Sanders' plan to raise taxes on those making more than $29,000 per year while eliminating their employer based health insurance. To be honest, nominee Bernie Sanders' bumper sticker should read "LOSE BIG WITH BERNIE!"