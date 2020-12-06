Letter: Biden is an ally of central New York

On Dec. 3, The Citizen newspaper published an article which reported that our Congressman John Katko publicly stated that he acknowledges that Joe Biden is the president-elect and “that he hasn't 'seen hard evidence' to substantiate President Donald Trump's claims that there was voter fraud in key battleground states.”

This public statement, 30 days following Election Day and 26 days since the election was called for Biden by every major news organization, shouldn’t be newsworthy. It is newsworthy, however, because Republican members of the House and Senate, from all over our country, have said little publicly to congratulate the president-elect or admonish the incumbent president for his foolish behavior.

I give Congressman Katko credit for being one of the few elected Republicans in our entire country to speak publicly on these matters. I am also concerned for our country of what is behind the Republican silence, but Congressman Katko’s statement is a step in the direction we need to go.

The decision, to congratulate the president-elect, should be a no-brainer. The election is over, the election wasn’t really that close, courts all over the country have thrown out the incumbent’s attempts to prove voter fraud and the incumbent has acted foolishly in defeat. The decision to congratulate the president-elect is and really should be easy.