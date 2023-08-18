The Citizen opinion letter on 8/9 condemning Trump for his election interference is entirely false. It is proven by a recent Michigan’s State Police investigation that tens of thousands of ballots cast for Biden were “not” from real voters. Thousands of people brought in fraudulent ballots after staffers had left. Trump was told this. He wanted to pause election results which he had legal right to request. He is now being vindicated.

It is “proven” to be true by admission of D.C. police chief there were many plain-clothed (100s) of US agents, from DHS, and others, in the crowd at the Capitol on Jan. 6th who “provoked” people to go into the building. The request by Trump to go “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol has been left out of the transcripts of Jan. 6th. Nothing on mainstream media about this! This is a grave assault against Trump by his cruel opponents – allowing many foreign pundits to call us a “Banana Republic”. The intelligence agencies loathe Trump and created a Russia-hoax as John Durham has proved in court. Along with indicting a political rival these are the threats against our Democracy. Trump’s 71 million voters of all colors are lower- to-middle class who found his economic policies boosted their job opportunities.

Trump has been attacked as being a Russian agent, while it is Biden’s son who sold political influence for over $20 million which came from Ukraine, Russia and China. These charges have been proven by Congress after inspecting Hunter’s bank transfers, laptop, and interviewing Hunter’s partners (Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin) who met with VP Biden on many occasions - even at the White House. It was Hunter who set up shell corporations, like Owasco LLC, and shared his payola with the “Big Guy”. Joe Biden’s family was doing all the crimes Biden accused Trump of doing. No wonder Trump’s supporters want the truth to be broadcast.

Finally, President Trump wants to end war in Ukraine, to save the country from losing more people and ground. There are over 400,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers according to Col. Douglas Macgregor. Zelensky wants cash and arms – not peace. Blame Biden and the Neo-conservatives for this multibillion dollar “boondoggle” and loss of U.S. international stature. Biden lies and is bought by D.C.’s war machine.

Remember, ready-to-fly nukes are in the hands of Putin and his few oligarchs. Pray for Trump and the USA.

Lawrence Netti

Auburn