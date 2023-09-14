YOUR VIEW Letter: Biden not focused on our problems Sep 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Deposit Photos Deposit Photos Deposit Photos Deposit Photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save America should be happy we have not allowed President Biden's vacation plans to be interrupted.Beware the first step.Lucy CacciottiAuburn 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Politics Legislation Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: True Republicans do not support Trump If Trump is found guilty and goes to jail are you still going to vote for a convicted felon? The Republican Party has always stood for lower t… Letter: Supporting Trump makes no sense at all Vote for Trump? Letter: Where is Lincoln when we need him? I am truly serious about what I'm asking! Where is Lincoln when we need him most? And, especially now when Donald Trump is promising to “get r… Letter: Support climate activism in Cayuga County Auburn has never looked more beautiful to me than this summer, with flower plantings and baskets, street banners, murals, and streetscapes. As… Letter: Writer skirts issues on Theodore Case Mr. Cardinale, bullying by name-calling, lying, and skirting core issues is in the culture these days. I was disappointed to see their reflect…