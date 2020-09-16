Letter: Biden wavers with Balter support

Return to homepage ×
Fluctuate: To waver.
In a television ad yesterday, Biden berated Dana Balter's politics.
Today, Biden supports her politics.
Think about it.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
