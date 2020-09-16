 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden wavers with Balter support
Fluctuate: To waver.

In a television ad yesterday, Biden berated Dana Balter's politics.

Today, Biden supports her politics.

Think about it.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

