Letter: Biden's energy policies a disaster for the U.S.

Crisis to crisis: To get started you should take a look at the letter to the editor in the Feb. 24 Citizen. This was a well-written synopsis of our southern-border disaster that leads me to the second major disaster the administration has created: our energy crisis.

When Biden came into office our country was pretty much energy independent. Biden immediately reversed many of Trump’s policies, mainly relating to keeping the US energy independent from evil actors such as Russia, Iran and the Arab countries. As we all know, or should know, any time you must rely on others for your energy it puts you in a situation where you can be held hostage and manipulated.

Well, here we are, the Woke Green Mob that controls Biden has pushed us to the point that we are buying oil from the Russians and others (as well as the loss of thousands of energy jobs). Now our energy prices are skyrocketing, as well as those products that are affected by petroleum cost and that’s just about everything. We and other countries are now buying $700 million a day from Russia, a rich source of funds for Putin’s war in Ukraine.

When it comes to coal, which the US has almost an endless supply of but few plants if any available for base load and only one in preconstruction. The Green Mob believes this is great for the environment. However, here’s what going on around the world (remember the environment is not defined by boarders). Here are the facts, coal plants in preconstruction or under construction by country: China 230, India 48, Indonesia 37, Pakistan 12, Turkey 15 and the US 1. We burn some of the cleanest coal in the world in an environmentally sound manner. The other countries around the world are using dirtier coal and if you believe they will burn it in as clean a manner as the US, you are sadly mistaken.

What the administration has done is to export our energy jobs to other countries, destroyed our energy independence without reducing pollution around the world but making it worse. It appears the Biden Administration has lost their collective mind, their actions will set the US back a decade or more.

Steve Vincent

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0