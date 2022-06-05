Letter: Big changes needed in this country

Suppose reviews by the Justice Department, FBI and the Texas Rangers find malfeasance or cowardice by law enforcement, including the Texas governor, leading to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. In that case, those people should be charged and prosecuted with aiding and abetting, and possibly, as co-conspirators, in the crimes.

As for saving our Democracy, term limits and ending entitlements after time served is a good start; next, ending the filibuster and its obstructions, and voting out single-minded obstructionists in both parties before more damage is done, expanding the Supreme Court for intellectual parity, protecting a women’s right to choose and all civil rights; rational choices in future mid-term and general elections.

And consider there is a difference between gun ownership, which is everyone’s right, and gun regulation, which is desperately needed!

John Francis McCarthy

Skaneateles

