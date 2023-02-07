Thanks to pediatrician Lahari Vuppaladhadiam's editorial from the Chicago Tribune published Feb. 1 and Sennett resident R.L. Searles' letter Feb. 5 for pointing out the significance of universal high quality health care. As the pediatrician and the local resident point out, life with out health care, assistance with child care and disabilities make life difficult. In New York state we have more services than most states thanks to the taxes we pay. I do believe in taxation with representation for work for our common good. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney has voted against Obamacare in the past and U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams has expressed his desire to limit government services to reduce our deficit. Taking away their health care benefits, as Ms. Searles of Sennett recommends, may teach them a lesson but is inhuman and makes finding good representatives harder. Currently U.S. senators and representatives spend more than 40% of their time trying to raise funds for their campaigns. This makes them susceptible to influence from 12,000 lobbyists and industries/interest groups spending $48 billion per year with all public interest groups spending less than $1 billion per year. Thus, as Representative Tenney says, and Williams indicates, they may continue the Trump tax cuts for the rich and cut services for the public. Best that we tax those who are able to help wise investments for the public good and eliminate subsidies for Big Oil, Big Sugar, Big Ag, Big Pharma who are making excessive profits. This may only be possible by public funding for federal representatives/senators based on small contributions raised, regulating maximum direct and indirect funding, making public all funding sources for all public relations and publicity, and enforcing strictly and fairly all rules.