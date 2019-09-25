You guys are reporting the truth on this disgusting use of power and I love it! So this is an open announcement to anybody and everybody: I am putting together a FREE public meeting on the truth about vaping, debunking the myths big tobacco has spread about this fantastic smoking cessation device, including black market cartridges, the MSA (Master Settlement Agreement) and its impact on Emperor Cuomo, and tips on how to spot the signs that your teen is illegally using this product! Please contact me at detego69@gmail.com if you would like to help or would like further information! The epidemic IS REAL. The TOBACCO epidemic!
Justin Graf
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Auburn