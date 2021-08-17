Letter: Bigger infrastructure investment is needed

As climate disasters, systemic racism, economic inequity, environmental injustice and unhealthy living conditions continue to plague communities across the country, it’s more important than ever for Congress to stay focused and get the job done by making unprecedented investments to secure our future, our climate and our democracy.
On infrastructure, it’s clear that if a bipartisan package by itself is incapable of addressing the climate crisis we’re facing in our communities across the country, then it is no real deal at all. That’s why our representatives: Congressman John Katko, and Sens. Kristin Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer and others, must lend their support to a companion package of investments in climate, infrastructure and human infrastructure that includes a clean energy payment program, clean energy tax incentives, a Civilian Climate Corps and the electrification of buildings across the country. Put simply: “no climate, no deal.”
Here in New York state we know from experience that making bold new investments in our infrastructure is essential to deal with more frequent storms, costal flooding, pollution in cities, soil erosion in the countryside, sustainable agriculture, air/water quality issues, mass transportation in large cities and electric vehicles for rural use.
Only by passing a bill that includes bold climate action will Congress deliver on President Biden’s justice-centered climate change goals of 80% clean electricity and 50% economy-wide carbon emission reductions by 2030, all while creating millions of good jobs.
We cannot begin to equitably and justly tackle the interconnected crises we face without first addressing the broken system which has produced them. That starts with ensuring that each and every one of us, no matter our identity or where we live, has the right to access our democracy. Voter participation is the key to a meaningful democracy.
Right now Congress has the opportunity and mandate to guarantee fundamental rights for every person by passing two areas of legislation: a climate-centered infrastructure package on the size and scale of the crises we face and bold democracy reforms like the For the People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
Encourage our representatives to support these.
There will be a rally for climate, care, jobs and justice Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. outside the Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn.
Phillip Gioia
Auburn