Letter: Bigger infrastructure investment is needed

As climate disasters, systemic racism, economic inequity, environmental injustice and unhealthy living conditions continue to plague communities across the country, it’s more important than ever for Congress to stay focused and get the job done by making unprecedented investments to secure our future, our climate and our democracy.

On infrastructure, it’s clear that if a bipartisan package by itself is incapable of addressing the climate crisis we’re facing in our communities across the country, then it is no real deal at all. That’s why our representatives: Congressman John Katko, and Sens. Kristin Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer and others, must lend their support to a companion package of investments in climate, infrastructure and human infrastructure that includes a clean energy payment program, clean energy tax incentives, a Civilian Climate Corps and the electrification of buildings across the country. Put simply: “no climate, no deal.”

Here in New York state we know from experience that making bold new investments in our infrastructure is essential to deal with more frequent storms, costal flooding, pollution in cities, soil erosion in the countryside, sustainable agriculture, air/water quality issues, mass transportation in large cities and electric vehicles for rural use.