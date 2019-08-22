I crashed on my bike Aug. 4: nasty broken shoulder, various cuts and bruises. Two motorists stopped immediately to help. One was a woman whose arm was in a sling; one was a man, a Mr. Cooper, who secured my borrowed bike and took me home to Grove Avenue. Thanks very much to the unidentified lady and Mr. Cooper for their assistance in this very real emergency situation. I was not aware of the severity of my injuries. Now here's a bit of irony: This crash probably would not have happened had I been riding my own bike, which has a larger frame. I had borrowed by nephew's bike because my own bike had been stolen from behind my house a couple of months earlier. So, thanks again to the good citizens who stopped to assist, and fie on the reprehensible dirt-bag who stole my bike.
Roger Ingalls
Auburn