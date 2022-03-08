Letter: Bill improves housing voucher program

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program has helped millions of Americans obtain quality, affordable housing for decades. However, programmatic inefficiencies and burdens prevent larger-scale acceptance of HCV vouchers. Speaking as one of the property managers in Syracuse, we need solutions that expand the Section 8 HCV programs to serve more households and motivate housing provider participation.

The Choice in Affordable Housing Act, introduced in the Senate last year and recently introduced in the House by Congressional Representative Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, and my Congressional Representative John Katko, R-NY, seeks to do just that. This bill will help encourage broader housing provider participation, which ultimately increases renters’ affordable housing options and improves outcomes for all. Furthermore, improvements will ensure its expansion to countless additional renters nationwide.

Property owners need to have comfort and confidence in the HCV program to address short- and long-term affordability needs. Our industry is in the business of housing people, and Americans deserve safe and affordable housing. By addressing the legitimate concerns and barriers housing providers face, this bill will make the future even brighter and help tackle housing affordability issues. Thank you, Congressman Katko, for your leadership on this important piece issue.

Chanel Turnquest

Syracuse

