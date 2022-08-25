Letter: Bill Russell was more than a player

I write this article about a legend and icon named William Belton Russell. He was an outstanding basketball player and a great man. Bill was born in Louisiana in 1934 and he died July 31, 2022. He played college basketball at the University of San Francisco and won back-to-back titles in 1955 and 1956 and won the gold medal in the Olympics in 1956. Bill came to the Boston Celtics in the 1957 season and played until the end of the 1969 season. He played 13 seasons and won 11 championships, five MVP awards, 13 All-Star games and was MVP in one All-Star game. Red Auerbach knew what he had in Big Bill. A 6-foot-9-inch frame, he was the greatest defensive center ever.

In 1957, when he came to Boston, his house was set on fire. The reason he was not wanted in Boston was racism because he was Black. Red Auerbach, his coach, wasn't wanted because he was Jewish. Boston is mainly Irish Catholic and Italian descent. The Celtics didn't draw the crowds like the Red Sox and Bruins just because of the color of skin and hatred and jealousy. That didn't stop Bill from winning. No one has won as many championships as he has with 11 championship rings to prove it.

When Bill left basketball after the 1969 season, he was heavily involved in civil rights, and even before that during his playing career. He saw and heard and experienced racism and bigots; he knew all about hatred and jealousy. Bill Russell, the pioneer and legend, overcame all of this and was a great American.

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell we're good friends and respected one another. Bill spoke at Wilt's funeral and told how much he respected him. He beat out Wilt in many close, hard-fought playoff and championship games. That is a real champion.

He spoke out for Black leaders, like Dr. Martin Luther King, Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson and spoke about Black people's rights as human rights. The NBA championship trophy is named after Bill Russell. In the game of basketball today, no one will ever win 11 titles like he did. Bill Russell was a team player and he knew how to get the ball to the right man at the right place at the right time.

Bill Russell will be missed from basketball and from life itself. Thank you for everything, Bill Russell.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn