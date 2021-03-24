Letter: Bipartisanship can solve immigration

Now that you have been to the border to see for yourself what is happening, it is time to get to work. No need to blame “others” for the problems no Congress has addressed. The immigration problem has been festering since the Reagan administration. Use your bipartisanship credentials to bring the Republicans and Democrats together for an open discussion and begin problem solving. Neither party has all the answers. You need to work together to arrive at compromises.

We, the taxpayers, hired you to work with ALL members of congress to solve national problems, immigration is only one of them. Start with what the majority of Americans support — citizenship for DACA recipients. Many are teachers, doctors, nurses and other professionals, that we need. They did nothing wrong. It would be a crime to lose those American educated professionals to other countries. It is time to grant them citizenship. What else can you and your colleagues agree on? It is time to do your job and make genuine progress!