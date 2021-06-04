Letter: Black inmates are treated more poorly

Beginning in 1973, I was asked by the local Auburn Jaycee Organization if I'd donate my time to not only enlist professional volunteers to do programs for inmates but also conduct a workshop myself.

Several workshops were conducted, including a budget workshop conducted by a CPA. A local theater group worked with inmates and a number of skits were performed before the nearly 75 members of the inmate Jaycee organization. A number of recognized poets also offered their expertise and eventually over 100 inmates' works were published in a periodical. A few guest entertainers also performed.

The art workshop had over 20 inmates in it and their art work was eventually brought out for public viewing ... first as a display along the sidewalk outside the prison wall and then, viewed in several displays locally. (The most impressive exhibit of inmate art occurred at the Key Bank in Syracuse during the bicentennial in 1976.)

Later – in a federal court case (Henderson vs. Washington) – the superintendent was asked about the three years that the programs were conducted and he acknowledged that “there were no major incidents inside Auburn prison during that time.”