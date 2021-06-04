Letter: Black inmates are treated more poorly

Beginning in 1973, I was asked by the local Auburn Jaycee Organization if I'd donate my time to not only enlist professional volunteers to do programs for inmates but also conduct a workshop myself.
Several workshops were conducted, including a budget workshop conducted by a CPA. A local theater group worked with inmates and a number of skits were performed before the nearly 75 members of the inmate Jaycee organization. A number of recognized poets also offered their expertise and eventually over 100 inmates' works were published in a periodical. A few guest entertainers also performed.
The art workshop had over 20 inmates in it and their art work was eventually brought out for public viewing ... first as a display along the sidewalk outside the prison wall and then, viewed in several displays locally. (The most impressive exhibit of inmate art occurred at the Key Bank in Syracuse during the bicentennial in 1976.)
Later – in a federal court case (Henderson vs. Washington) – the superintendent was asked about the three years that the programs were conducted and he acknowledged that “there were no major incidents inside Auburn prison during that time.”
I've also spent hundreds of hours visiting inmates, as well as visiting my husband (James Moore), who has served more time than any other inmate in the state.
And now – at last – to the purpose of my letter! The Black Lives Matter movement is bringing awareness of the bias/prejudice that Black people have had to endure for decades in this country! (I lived in Georgia during the 1950s and I saw some of it firsthand back then!) But ... it was during my numerous visits inside several state prisons (over five decades) that I've witnessed some prison guards (far too often) showing not only their bias towards visitors, but especially Black inmates!
"Forgiving violence ... Creates Violence" is the slogan now being used by the NY state's corrections union. (There are certainly many mental professionals that might agree that that slogan may be the notion of some of the prison guards, and thus the reason they're behaving the way they do!)
Certainly – as a member of the clergy – most of us will not agree with that notion at all!
The Rev. Joyce H. Smith-Moore
Auburn