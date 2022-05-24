Letter: Blame oil producers for gasoline prices

It is fascinating that people (largely Republicans) point the finger at Biden for the current price of gasoline. The president of the United States, regardless of who that may be, has almost no influence on the cost of a gallon of gas, or the price of a barrel of oil for that matter. So, who does? In the U.S., the price of both falls to the major oil producers.

In February of 2020, the price of a barrel of oil fell below $0 for a bit (producers actually had to pay to get rid of oil), but largely hung around $10. Back then Russia and Saudi Arabia were in a production war as Russia refused to cut production with OPEC to help raise the barrel price. The US shale industry, highly debt financed when barrel prices aren't in the cellar, was in crisis, billions in debt. So when the pandemic hit in force, major oil producers used it as an good excuse to finally agree to cut production. For most countries, production was cut to around 5-8%; it sounds like a little, but at the time they were the highest production cuts in decades.

The price of oil began to climb. Then as COVID restrictions were relaxed worldwide and people began to travel (largely by car), oil producers, finally seeing cash flow back into their coffers, were slow to start things up again. In America, a net oil exporter and with deliberately low refining capabilities, gas prices began to climb. The shale industry has been particularly slow to reboot because investors, who have seen their cash disappear into the ground, want more money back before they re-invest in a losing industry.

Many are saying that Big Oil is in no hurry to get back to full production not just because of big profits (ExxonMobil's gross profits in the first quarter of 2022 are up 71% over 2021, not bad right?) but also because they want to hurt the Dems, the party of climate change and regulation.

So, Republicans, knowing that most people have no idea why gas prices are up, only that they are, blame President Biden, who has no more control over oil/gas prices than he has over the cycles of the moon.

For Republicans, American ignorance is indeed bliss.

Richard Wentz

Owasco

