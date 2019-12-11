I just read the article in The Citizen about how the Auburn mayor and the Auburn City Council, which currently is all Democrats, are disgusted with Governor Cuomo's and Democrat-controlled Albany’s new bail reform changes, using words like "ludicrous." Well our wonderful governor has been doing a lot of ludicrous things that are affecting upstate New York in bad ways but it makes me wonder when it comes time to vote for governor and our state representatives from this area to go to Albany, does that mean they vote for a Republican? Or do they go with the usual party politics and vote for the Democrats that are in Albany doing all of these things that are hurting upstate New York?
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Maybe it’s time we actually start voting for the person who you think is going to represent you the best because we see what party politics is doing to this country, so mayor and Auburn city council people, if you keep voting for the governor and the Democratic state reps to go to Albany and keep screwing Auburn and Cayuga County and the rest of upstate New York, stop whining because you’re part of the problem.
Andrew Dennison
Cato
Andrew Dennison is the Cayuga County Legislature District 2 representative.