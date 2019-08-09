When the former Soviet Union, under the dictatorship of Russia, began to build what would become known as the Berlin Wall, the government told its citizens that it had to build it to help prevent the countries of western Europe and the United States from invading the USSR and to keep out the aggressive and morally corrupting influence of greedy western capitalism.
A gate on a wall can swing both ways, and be locked from either side. Perhaps in fifty years from now — or sooner — when the political/governmental winds have changed direction, and that gate is swinging only one way, and is locked from only one side, the North American citizens of Canada will no longer welcome nor want to share their natural resources with the gun-violent and greedy citizens of the United States migrating across their southern border. Perhaps then the true intent of he who championed the wall will have been realized.
James Armstrong
Auburn