Letter: Bonds are a great way to beat inflation

Inflation has reared its ugly head. And one of the reasons is that many companies are taking advantage of this situation and raising prices beyond their increased costs just to increase their profits, like oil companies, supermarkets, restaurants, etc.

Plus let’s not forget Putin’s uncalled-for and savage invasion of Ukraine and the war’s ramifications on oil, food — and democracy! (Where are the CIA, MI6 and Mossad when we need them?)

Also, in the last six months, our stock market, especially the S&P 500, has had the worst downdraft of 20.6% since 1970. Plus the Dow Jones is down by 15.3% and the NASDAQ is down a whopping 29.5%. Pain and more pain!

So where can individuals find a safe haven with their money — or what’s left of it — and at the same time, earn an above market rate and pay no fees or commission charges?

People can protect themselves by investing in a super safe and a high yielding U.S. government "I" Bond, that's now paying 9.62% thru Dec. 31.

One can invest up to $10,000 in each calendar year and another $5,000 in a calendar year, if one uses their federal income tax refund to buy a paper “I” bond directly via their refund.

This is a savings bond that earns interest based on combining a fixed rate and an inflation rate.

The fixed rate stays the same for the life of the bond and an inflation rate is set twice a year and stops earning interest after 30 years.

One can cash them after one year. However, if one cashes them before five years, one loses the previous three months of interest.

Another slight drawback is that one must hold this I Savings Bond at least 12 months. So if one needs their $10,000 or their current investment during the first 12 months, they’re out of luck.

The interest is taxable on one's federal income tax return but is not taxable on their state returns.

All one has to do is follow this yellow-brick-road: Visit TreasuryDirect.gov, click "Individuals" then "Open Account" (left side of page) then "Treasury Direct" and follow the directions and be sure one chooses “I” Savings Bond.

Assuming that the 9.62% rate stayed the same for 10 years, a $10,000 initial investment would be worth $25,055.21 after 10 years.

Yes, it’s your money, so why not protect it and make some extra income at the same time?

Bill Balyszak

Fleming