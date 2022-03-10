Letter: Book on Auburn history well worth a read

I agree with Dave Tobin’s recent review that Ted Freeman’s book "God’s Free-man" is an important addition to our understanding of Black history in West Africa, the U.S., New York and Auburn. It combines exhaustive research in primary sources with creative use of dialog, description and narrative techniques to fill in gaps most readers never knew existed. For those over 70 who studied DWEM (Dead White European Male) history in high school, Freeman establishes relationships between famous figures like the Sewards and their neighbors Harriet Tubman and the Freeman family and highlights the roles played by Europeans and Africans in the slave trade in Guinea, in the U.S. and in New York during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

The book is packed with surprises: That 20% of slaves died aboard ship during the Middle Passage (32); that Southern “paddy rollers” (slavecatchers) entered Auburn (164); that Auburn was the fourth largest Underground Railroad station in the U.S. (210); that Auburn prison was the center of the silkworm industry in the 1840s (256); that Tubman sold vegetables in Auburn to earn her living (306); that the future Mormon leader Brigham Young painted Seward’s house (321); and that the Freemans owned large properties in “New Guinea” and around Auburn (385).

I was fascinated by the author’s description of life in the “New Guinea” section of Auburn from South Street to the Owasco Outlet. In my teens, I sold more Christian books to Black families in that part of Auburn than anywhere else in the city, so I knew firsthand how deep grew the roots of Christianity there.

Yet despite the fact that Freeman has a degree from Villanova University and has previously published another book ("Acquiring Wisdom"), "God’s Free-man" is not without its faults. Professional historians will look in vain for the footnotes and bibliography citing the sources the author consulted. Scholarly readers will decry Freeman’s use of “purple” (emotional passages) and “preachy” (moralistic) prose scattered throughout the book. The manuscript would have benefited from having an experienced proofreader examine its pages to catch the misspelled words, ungrammatical expressions and awkward prose that occasionally mar the narrative.

Nevertheless, "God’s Free-man" is an eminently readable book which I recommend to every citizen of Auburn. I hope Seymour Library and the local bookstores have several copies on hand.

Dr. Brian E. Strayer

Berrien Springs, Michigan

Dr. Brian E. Strayer is a professor emeritus of history at Andrews University.

