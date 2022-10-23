Letter: Bring back the daily bridge column

Last night when out to dinner, and at various other get-togethers with friends, the subject of The Citizen came up. It was unanimous, again, that we all are totally disappointed with the new Citizen. The LA Times crossword is too difficult for most — we prefer the previous. The Jumbles are fun, but we really don’t care for, and could do without, the comic strips — at least most of them! Lastly, and so important, those of us who love playing bridge truly miss the daily bridge column. Please give us back the previous Citizen! Or, face the obvious, the probability of many possible cancellations. Your call.