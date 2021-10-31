Letter: Bring common sense to county Legislature

Lydia for us: Lydia has been getting into each aspect of her district, attending every town, village, school, county, fire department, events and committee meeting possible. She went to the homes of hundreds of constituents to meet with them and learn about what's important to them. Her message is clear: we can't continue to let government run us; it's up to us to run the government, for the people by the people.

Lydia's "Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Rights" is probably familiar to you, and if you have already heard her talk about the importance of taking back our county, you were probably impressed by her passion, and ignited by her energy. She cares about our senior citizens, veterans and youth, the most underserved and underrepresented groups in our region. She appreciates and respects the importance of our farming communities, first responders, volunteers, and to defend, not defund, the blue. Lydia Patti Ruffini for legislator District 3 — Mentz, Montezuma, Port Byron, and Throop. She'll work to make our county better with her business management, problem solving and fiscal skills and experience. We need her common sense and capabilities to help us back on the right track.