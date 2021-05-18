Letter: Bring NY Health Act to a vote

An appeal to citizens of New York’s 54th Senatorial District:

We live in a diverse community with people of different races, religions and economic backgrounds. We have different interests and political views. But something we all have in common whether we are white, black or brown is the need for good local healthcare.

The growing costs of our current healthcare system have been escalating for many years. Just when we are facing the worst health crisis of a century, we find ourselves in an ineffective complex system that serves only a portion of our population. Today, most healthcare programs are tied to employment. When thousands lost their jobs this past year, the already weak system became even weaker. We can rightly blame greedy insurance and pharmaceutical companies that set ever rising costs, but we have to take some of the blame ourselves. We did not demand that our elected officials address this crisis. We failed to heed the warnings of healthcare experts who told us that a system that does not serve us all, fails us all.