Letter: Brud Holland on the lines that divide

I wish to commend those who worked so hard to obtain an historic marker honoring Dr. Jerome (Brud) Holland. I was a member of the Auburn school board when we opened the restored football stadium and named it in honor of this man.
I also was working part-time for The Citizen doing historical articles and feature interviews. Among those interviews that I had were with Paul Newman, Robert Redford and many politicians. The most impressive and most memorable interview that I had was with "Brud" Holland, which was arranged by his Auburn childhood friends.
Brud Holland had "presence" and I found myself being interviewed. He went over his life story with me. He was the son of a gardener of the Noble family on South Street. That family paid his way to Cornell, where he became the first African-American to be named All-American in football. He then went on to obtain a masters degree by working part-time to support himself and later a Ph.D. He became the president of an African-American college and that led to him being the first African-American to be named to the board of directors of five Fortune 500 companies. We chatted together for over two hours.
Brud described his life in Auburn to me. He said that the town was divided along North/South street lines with African-Americans and immigrants living west of the line. He said the only children who would play with him or talk to him were the immigrant and African-American kids.
Those lines of his had a profound affect on me. I served on the Auburn school board for 12 years and as president for several of those years. I voted to eliminate Thornton Avenue school and turn it into the board headquarters because it was obvious that it had been built to serve only the nearby housing project kids.
After the arterial was built it was obvious that it could not be crossed by school children and it was the perfect time to integrate our schools as much as possible with the diagonal line created by the Arterial rather than the old South/North streets line.
Sheila Tucker
Fleming
