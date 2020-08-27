Letter: Brud Holland on the lines that divide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wish to commend those who worked so hard to obtain an historic marker honoring Dr. Jerome (Brud) Holland. I was a member of the Auburn school board when we opened the restored football stadium and named it in honor of this man.

I also was working part-time for The Citizen doing historical articles and feature interviews. Among those interviews that I had were with Paul Newman, Robert Redford and many politicians. The most impressive and most memorable interview that I had was with "Brud" Holland, which was arranged by his Auburn childhood friends.

Brud Holland had "presence" and I found myself being interviewed. He went over his life story with me. He was the son of a gardener of the Noble family on South Street. That family paid his way to Cornell, where he became the first African-American to be named All-American in football. He then went on to obtain a masters degree by working part-time to support himself and later a Ph.D. He became the president of an African-American college and that led to him being the first African-American to be named to the board of directors of five Fortune 500 companies. We chatted together for over two hours.