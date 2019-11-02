Mr. Bob Bruno, Owasco’s Highway Superintendent for the past 8 years, is up for re- election. Bob is an honest, and committed to the Owasco community as you have seen him around town working hard with his highway crew at all odd hours. Bob Bruno’s knowledge in contracting, construction, heavy equipment operation and engineering has saved the taxpayers of Owasco, hundreds of thousands of dollars, that otherwise would have appeared on our tax bills. His experience allowed the town to complete (by limiting outside costly contractors) some of the following projects:
1. The demolition of a residence, and preparation of the site for a new town water tower.
2. The logging and clearing of 20 mature trees, in preparation of the new town main sewer line.
3. The new Owasco playground, which is the envy of the county and now accessible to disabled individuals. Bob and his crew prepared the waterlines, installed the concrete, playground equipment, splash park, piping and drains, installed bocce and pickle ball courts and resurfacing the playing area.
4. Prepared the site for the expanded parking lot behind the town’s shelter
5. Installed and repaired many of our old and decaying storm and waste sewer lines.
6. As a supporter of the Owasco Fire department, Bob had the foresight to install helicopter striping so Mercy Flight can land and transport our love ones quickly to area hospitals.
7. The many bricks and time donated by Bob, has increased the Veterans’ Park to 720 bricks with the names of our honored hometown heroes.
8. Bob often uses his own equipment and donates his time, sometimes working seven days a week.
9. In addition to his normal daily work; He has serviced close to 500 residential Grinder pumps and he is responsible for all the town’s installations. He also is responsible for plowing 30 miles of town roads, and performing tasks in inclement weather.
Bob Bruno is truly a gem as the Owasco Highway superintendent. He consistently performs above the caliber of other area superintendents, who refuse to do many of the work Bob performs for our town. The town saves by borrowing Bob’s equipment and not hiring contractors I can see no reason to change horses midstream especially if, the one you have is true and well tested. I ask that you support Bob Bruno on Election Day and re-elect him to Owasco Highway superintendent.
David Ranauro
Owasco