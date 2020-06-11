Letter: Brutality has no place in our nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unlike the movie, "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad World," which was funny, there's nothing funny about recent happenings in this supposedly one nation under God. Once again police brutality rears its ugly head. Then mob brutality rears its ugly head.

What a disgraceful happening. A "peace" officer totally bullying and brutalizing a suspect who was not resisting arrest. There are the other three "peace" officers standing there for eight minutes, absolutely motionless, being derelict in their duty to protect and serve.

"As you love your fellow man, so you prove your love to me," so sayeth the Lord. Well, quite obviously, while this was going on, not any of the "peace" officers were loving either God or their fellow man.

And after seeing the "proof" of all the bad, no police hierarchy saw reason to charge the three cops who stood idly by, being totally derelict in their duty with anything.

Being derelict in their duty in their duty to keep someone from being unnecessarily killed isn't a crime for a "peace" officer?