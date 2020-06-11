Letter: Brutality has no place in our nation

Unlike the movie, "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad World," which was funny, there's nothing funny about recent happenings in this supposedly one nation under God. Once again police brutality rears its ugly head. Then mob brutality rears its ugly head.
What a disgraceful happening. A "peace" officer totally bullying and brutalizing a suspect who was not resisting arrest. There are the other three "peace" officers standing there for eight minutes, absolutely motionless, being derelict in their duty to protect and serve.
"As you love your fellow man, so you prove your love to me," so sayeth the Lord. Well, quite obviously, while this was going on, not any of the "peace" officers were loving either God or their fellow man.
And after seeing the "proof" of all the bad, no police hierarchy saw reason to charge the three cops who stood idly by, being totally derelict in their duty with anything.
Being derelict in their duty in their duty to keep someone from being unnecessarily killed isn't a crime for a "peace" officer?
So if all of this isn't bad enough, it's followed by more madness, and that's a "Mob Madness." Yes, once again it's the same old, same old of a protest getting out of control. Once again God's command, "vengeance is mine," doesn't get adhered to. Looted stores, burning buildings, broken store windows, vehicles burned, people being injured, all by certain instigators inciting violence in their fellow man. Wow, does God ever come in the picture to these children of God to think so totally out of control?
From the top all the way down, shame on this nation to call themselves "one nation under God" when the proof more often shows that it's not. There's obviously plenty of hate in our nation as it continually manifests itself over and over again, here, there and everywhere.
Leaving God out of the picture and not adhering to his commands leaves us operating as one nation under Satan.
The present pandemic that doesn't want to go away should have us all thinking more of God and our fellow man. That is our purpose in life. To interact upon our fellow man for the good of our fellow man. Why avoid doing that and let Satan have his way? Wake up, everyone, and get your thinking caps on in the name of God and justice for all.
Murray Lynch
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
