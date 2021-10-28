Letter: Budelmann has the experience to be judge

I am writing to inform the voters about Jon Budelmann's record. Jon has a proven track record and he has the integrity and experience that we need in our courts! Jon has 29 years of legal experience handling criminal, civil and family court matters. He has been our dedicated district attorney for 14 years where he successfully resolved thousands of felony cases. Jon is a believer of keeping hard core criminals behind bars. Jon collaborates with all levels of law enforcement officials and first responders in protecting our community. Public safety is at the top of his priority list.

Jon has demonstrated commitment to our community. He has the endorsement of the Veteran's Party, and he works with SAVAR, Nick's Ride and other local organizations to address serious issues that affect our community.

While others might have you believe that Jon's long term experience and expertise means nothing, as surrogate court judge he will also preside over county and family court. Jon has the most experience in both of those arenas. He will bring his knowledge, expertise and compassion with him to help families and all citizens get fair and just treatment.

Experience and a proven track record does matter. My vote is going to Jon Budelmann!

Chantell Hotaling

Brutus

