Letter: Budelmann makes a positive difference

I write to wholeheartedly endorse Jon Budelmann for Surrogate Court judge. Jon is an intelligent, hard-working and compassionate man. His office is there to prosecute transgressions from simple traffic matters to terrible assaults and major crimes. He works tirelessly to ensure that our laws are followed and justice is done for all concerned. It requires a huge time commitment, knowledge, incredible organizational skills and a "thick skin" when it comes to emotionally processing some of the facts of the cases he must deal with. In the final analysis when the case is over, some will feel they've gotten justice and some will not.

I have had the privilege of standing with Jon on the stages of our various schools to talk with seventh thru 12th grade students about the drug epidemic and the consequences of using or selling drugs. Jon always make a point of educating the students about the Good Samaritan Law, which protects them from being arrested or prosecuted if they call 911 for help at the scene of a drug overdose. He wants to make sure that they know that saving a life is more important than an arrest or prosecution. I personally know that this has saved lives. I also have had the honor of co-chairing a United Way campaign with Jon in which we raised over $1 million for our communities' charitable organizations.

Jon is a good and decent man with deep roots in our community. Whether he is standing in a courtroom conducting a trial for a serious felony to protect us from violent criminals or working with community partners to bring more help and resources into our community, Jon is always giving of himself to make a better tomorrow for all of us. I will be voting for Jon and I invite you to do the same. Jon will make a difference.

Lon Fricano

Springport

