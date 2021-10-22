Letter: Budelmann serves the community admirably

The office of district attorney is one of the most difficult positions to be elected to. Your actions are always under the microscope and you must achieve a delicate balance of prosecuting according to the law, being compassionate while understanding and respecting the rights of the defendant and the victim. As our district attorney, Jon Budelmann has performed admirably in his role serving Cayuga County.

While there will always be some detractors that disagree with his actions as district attorney, that goes with the territory.

Jon has been dedicated to our county and community for decades; that speaks volumes about his character. He has been involved in a number of community boards and is a staunch supporter of the FLSPCA taking part on charity motorcycle rides and even recently adopting a dog from there.

To name a few lectures Jon has been asked to speak that demonstrate the depth of his experience, his empathy and knowledge of people and dedication to the court system, Jon has spoken at sexual assault advocate training, mandated reporter trainings for child abuse, domestic violence trainings for law enforcement and The Cayuga County Magistrates Association and he was the keynote speaker on two occasions for the "Take Back the Night Rally."

Having known Jon for many years in a personal and professional setting I can say he is always approachable and ready to listen. The depth of his experience will be an asset to the position of Surrogate Judge of Cayuga County.

While others have written letters stating that their opinion of Jon is not based on their occupation or elected position, just the mere mention of those two things makes many people call the motive behind those letters into question. My letter is a tacit endorsement and I belief that Jon Budelmann is the best person for the position of surrogate judge, Cayuga County.

Thomas W. Adessa

Auburn

Thomas W. Adessa is a humane law enforcement officer with FLSPCA/CNY Auburn.

