Letter: Budelmann unqualified for position as judge

Cayuga County deserves better. Prior to voting, please investigate District Attorney Jon Budelmann and the way he operates. It is important to note that DA Budelmann has been reprimanded by a judge for misleading a jury in a criminal case: “Judge tosses gang assault charges, says Cayuga County DA engaged in a pattern of 'misconduct'” (syracuse.com, July 1, 2014). Other concerns include DA Budelmann‘s involvement in the Joel Campagnola arrest, and “Cayuga County Judge rebukes DA, defense lawyer for courtroom bickering” (auburnpub.com, Aug. 26, 2021), to name a few. Abuse of power is never a good thing. DA Budelmann is unprofessional, unethical, dishonest, and is unqualified for the position of surrogate court judge. Sadly, due to the climate we are in, people like DA Budelmann are able to continue abusing their power and the law. DA Budelmann is not qualified under any circumstances and has no business running for this position. Please consider voting for Ben Susman, who is qualified and can bring respect to this position. Thank you for caring about our county.