Letter: Budelmann's experience the right fit for judge

As the first woman ever elected to a Cayuga County-wide office, I am writing to fully support our long-term district attorney, Jon Budelmann, in his campaign for surrogate court judge.

I first met Jon Budelmann more than 20 years ago when I sat on a grand jury. Jon was the chief assistant district attorney. I was chosen to be the foreman. Since I never sat on a grand jury I was nervous but excited to experience this process and I felt it was truly an honor to serve in that capacity. I learned very quickly that in order to be successful, the district attorney's office had to present the facts in a precise and organized manner. One mistake could result in a felon going unpunished. Mr. Budelmann was firm yet respectful to all parties during the entire process. He was extremely prepared and concise in his presentations. Jon explained facts in a way that anyone could understand. He could easily relate to all of the jurors, while pointing out facts to the case. Over the entire several months of my extended jury service, I was impressed with Mr. Budelmann's expertise, compassion and professional demeanor.

Over the next few years I had several opportunities to meet with Jon at community events.

After I was elected, at the end of my first term in office, I learned that Jon was running for district attorney. He won the race and ever since then, we ran for office together every four years, and our families became good friends.

One thing I know for sure: Jon Budelmann has been a devoted public servant for more than 25 years. He is very connected to many local organizations which help people in our community. I admire his professionalism and compassion. It is very clear that Jon's experience and expertise will assist him as a judge in making fair decisions for all citizens. I fully support Jon Budelmann for surrogate court judge. Experience does matter!

Sue Dwyer

Auburn

Sue Dwyer is Cayuga County clerk.

