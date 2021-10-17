Letter: Budelmann's family court claim misleads

On Sunday, Oct. 10, The Citizen ran an article in which Mr. Budelmann defends his claims that he has experience in family and civil court. As I read this article, my mind was drawn to images of magic tricks, slight of hand and not-so-clever misdirection. The DA is asking us to believe that being involved in civil suits as a party to the action is akin to “practicing law” in civil court. This is just ludicrous. Likewise, he asks us to believe that engaging in conversations with people about juvenile delinquency, juvenile or adolescent offender proceedings equates to practicing in family court. This is equally preposterous. The question that needs to be asked is: When have you appeared as a lawyer representing either a petitioner or respondent in any of these cases? Or even as a child’s attorney? It would be much harder for him to generate the smoke and mirrors that he relies on here if asked that question directly.