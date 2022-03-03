Letter: Buying Russian oil supports its activities

Russian oil is being imported by us, the USA, today! We now pay Russia billions of dollars for more than 500,000 barrels per day, giving them our money, which they may use to fight wars. Why are we importing Russian oil when we have, in the past, been oil independent? The US dollars going to Russia can bolster their economy and support their huge military invasion of the Ukraine and elsewhere.

The US needs more good jobs and cheaper oil and gas to fight inflation now. Under President Trump we had enough oil and gas of our own, which kept our gasoline, diesel and jet fuel prices down and prevented high inflation. Nearly every item we buy, especially food, is shooting up because of expensive production costs. We were once able to export some US oil, as well, which bolstered our economy in many ways. Now who is to be blamed for the economic mess in which we find ourselves? Are we aiding Russia in their latest move? And do we have the moral courage to do the right thing?

We can not put the blame for all these issues, as so many do, on COVID, which seems to be no longer the topic of conversation, at least not in Washington. Climate change is not as an important issue as is the issue of lower food and energy prices, in order to feed and house our evermore hungry and vulnerable people. When we prosper, America can help the world to prosper. When we fail, we no longer have the resources to send help to other nations. What then is the answer? Prayer and fasting is one answer. And Lent is upon us.

Frank Netti

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0