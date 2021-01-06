Letter: Call it what it is, a coup d’état

Let’s all honest with ourselves here with regards to what this group of Republican representatives and senators are attempting to do Jan. 6, by objecting to the duly certified electors from six states. This is nothing more than a coup d’état. If you replaced the name of the country, the United States of American with the name of any of a couple of dozen countries in the world today, you would immediately recognize it as a coup d’état.

Think about it, the current president without evidence continues to insist that he won the recent election. His supporters, who have a history of violent confrontation, plan to mass in the nation’s capital on the very day that a group of the current president’s congressional supporters plan to reject the certified election results that they say are fraudulent, again without evidence or justification.

This is what a coup d’état looks like. And the Republicans engaged in this are coup plotters in every sense of the word. This country has long prided itself on the peaceful transfer of power, that tradition is about to be shattered. American democracy will never be the same.

Fortunately, John Katko has sense enough to stay out of it. Unfortunately, Elise Stefanik doesn’t and she deserves our censure.

Richard Glenister

Locke

