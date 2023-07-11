Since the Auburn 2023 school year has drawn to a close, I thought that some changes in my own Niagara Falls High School that improved their school population might be considered for our own Auburn school district.

The two changes enacted were (1) The permanent assignment of pictured IDs to be worn by all students while attending classes at all schools, and (2) The installation of video cameras in all classrooms.

What were the values of these two changes? All students must wear the picture ID while attending all classes. For a failure to wear one of these when arriving at school, a student must contact their home so someone else can bring the tag to school. The student can begin to attend his/her classes for the day.

At the beginning of the day all video cameras will commence viewing activity of each classroom. It was then evident what activities were taking place in each of these classrooms. The photographing of students and their teachers then affects positive results.

In the past, parents who have been notified of their child's misbehavior, would respond “my child wouldn’t do that.” Since proof of the misbehavior was not physically substantiated, nothing could be done. Now, the video camera substantiated on film the misbehavior, that is the proof. A teacher’s movements in a classroom will also be addressed.

These innovations might possibly be used to provide resource personnel who are not aware of each student's identity to hinder any possible activity by an outsider. And would not allow non-students to enter the school. The value of the video camera film in the classroom becomes self-evident. Possibly, our board of education might consider these new changes to have a possible result for the safety of all students and class personnel.

Michael Anthony Ricci

Auburn