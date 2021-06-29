Letter: Campanello eager to serve Cayuga County District 11

My name is Mario Campanello, Jr. and I am officially announcing my candidacy for Cayuga County Legislator in District 11.
Why am I running? Well, a few reasons.
I want to make a difference in my community. I have lived in Cayuga County most of my life. For the last 29 years, I have worked for the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. I plan on retiring in January 2022, and with that said I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.
Just a few of my goals as a legislator. Public safety is especially important to me. Over the past year, the topic of police reform has become an issue that has risen to the forefront of challenges that many communities face. It has divided many and continues to be a difficult topic that does not have an easy fix. I am proud of my law enforcement career and eager to use my experience to promote public safety. As a legislator, I believe that I can help build partnerships and ensure understanding between the citizens in our community and law enforcement that will foster an environment of trust. I will also work with our state legislative representatives to encourage that the recent dangerous bail “reforms” are reversed and that victims become the focus of changes in our state laws, not criminals.
Water quality. There was a time when Auburn was known for the best drinking water in the region. I plan to work together with the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency to hopefully take the lead in water quality once again.
Taxes are always important, to all taxpayers. I will not make promises I cannot keep, but I can promise that I will take an active role in the county's spending of our tax monies and not spend your hard-earned dollars in a frivolous way.
I would also like to say, that I am honored to be endorsed by the Republican and Conservative Parties as well as the Sheriff's Employees Association of Cayuga County.
To the constituents of Cayuga County Legislative District 11: On Nov. 2, please let me be your voice and vote for me, Mario Campanello, Jr.
Mario Campanello Jr.
Auburn