Letter: Campanello eager to serve Cayuga County District 11

I want to make a difference in my community. I have lived in Cayuga County most of my life. For the last 29 years, I have worked for the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. I plan on retiring in January 2022, and with that said I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.

Just a few of my goals as a legislator. Public safety is especially important to me. Over the past year, the topic of police reform has become an issue that has risen to the forefront of challenges that many communities face. It has divided many and continues to be a difficult topic that does not have an easy fix. I am proud of my law enforcement career and eager to use my experience to promote public safety. As a legislator, I believe that I can help build partnerships and ensure understanding between the citizens in our community and law enforcement that will foster an environment of trust. I will also work with our state legislative representatives to encourage that the recent dangerous bail “reforms” are reversed and that victims become the focus of changes in our state laws, not criminals.