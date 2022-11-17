Letter: Can we just say 'no' to Trump?

There is a famous moment in time in the Bible when the people of Moses decided to turn away from democracy to embrace kingship. The so-called Hebrew republic became a monarchy and still existed for a few hundred years after the people chose Saul as their first king.

However, prophets popped up all over the countryside to remind them of the mistake they had made and of the inevitability of the nation’s demise.

America will be remembered in the constitutional history books of the future as having made that decision in 2016 when it chose Donald Trump as their leader and committed to him no matter what his majesty decided to say or do.

But the Bible has another explanation for Donald Trump’s place in American history, one that holds out more hope for the nation. A Trump-like figure by the name of Abimelech succeeded in rubbing out opposing politicians to make himself king for a while well before Saul ever came to power.

The people of Israel figured out Abimelech’s duplicity and violence and sent him packing.

It is not entirely clear yet if Trump is Saul or Abimelech. My hope is with Abimelech, but my money will be betting on Saul. The American people don’t have much political savvy left in them these days at all.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah