Letter: Candidates must not dodge key issues

Open letter to Pamela Helming, Claudia Tenney, Brian Manktelow:

Dear candidates,

This being an election year, I am writing to ask you, why should I vote for you? There are three major concerns I have, and I would ask you to respond to the questions I have for you about your positions on those concerns.

1. As a woman, I am appalled that the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade after 50 years of protecting a woman's right to reproductive health care. I support legislation to assure that New York state continues to support a woman's right to choose. I support federal legislation to protect the rights of women on all states to get proper reproductive health care. Many red states have now adopted draconian antiabortion laws. A 10-year-old rape victim is not allowed an abortion in her home state. Thousands of women who suffer miscarriages are suspect and cannot get proper medical attention when doctors fear they are breaking the law. Women with any problem pregnancy are left out in the cold when doctors fear retribution for treating them. What is your position on this?

2. As a citizen, I am shocked and deeply dismayed that the GOP has banded behind former president Trump's illegitimate efforts to ignore and overturn a free and fair election. The insurrection of Jan. 6 was an outrageous attack on our democracy, and the violence that followed is frightening. Do you believe and accept that President Biden was duly elected and that the former president is wrong to continue to claim otherwise?

3. I am extremely concerned that many of my neighbors believe the former president's lies about Biden. Every day I pass signs that read things like, "F--- Biden," "Biden Sucks" and other aggressive phrases. The violence we all witnessed on Jan. 6 is simmering all around me. I hear dog whistles from many GOP candidates threatening revolutionary violence. I hear the former president and his Congressional supporters threatening the FBI and Department of Justice with violence. But I don't hear you or any other GOP candidates calling for nonviolence or support of the rule of law. Where is your voice on this matter? When will you stand up for calm and peace?

I look forward to hearing your response.

Thank you.

Kathryn Franz

Marion