Letter: Carabajal a perfect fit for state Assembly
Dia is the one. Recent remote learning demands have again exposed poor access to high speed internet in many parts of our county. As a professor of math and computer science at Cayuga Community College, Dia Carabajal is well positioned to bring leadership on this issue throughout the 126th Assembly District. Her experience in the classroom and on the Auburn school board provides her ample ammunition to address the funding disparities in state school aid. Having a representative in the majority caucus would finally give us the voice we have longed for. Like I said, Dia's the one.

Jim Brady

Owasco

