Letter: Carabajal has the right experience, knowledge

The time to vote for new representation in Albany is less than two months away. Nov. 3! We need people in Albany that are ready to lead and prepared to hit the ground running. Our schools, environment, health care and economy are at stake. When decisions are made about funding and legislation, we need a strong voice at the table. There is no time to waste. Dia Carbajal is running for state Assembly for District 126 and she is the right person for this job.
Currently a professor of math at Cayuga Community College, during her 30-year career as an educator she made the time to serve eight years on the Auburn school board and most recently four years on Auburn City Council. Día’s record of strong leadership and commitment to the CNY community is proof that she will be the kind of representative we need and deserve.
I have had the pleasure and honor to serve with Dia on Auburn City Council. She was always a thoughtful and strong voice for her constituents and a treasured colleague on city council. When harmful algal blooms appeared on Owasco Lake, threatening our sole source of drinking water for over 45,000 people, Dia was a vital partner at the table. Environmental threats to our watersheds and lakes are happening throughout the 126th District and beyond. Dia has a developed solid foundation of knowledge and a network of resources that will be an asset to her when advocating to protect our watersheds and lakes in Albany. I know that she will use every resource possible to fight for her constituents.
The 126th Assembly District (Cayuga, parts of Onondaga, Cortland, and Chenango counties) will be in good hands with Dia Carbajal in the Assembly. Your vote matters. Plan to vote now and vote for Dia Carbajal for state Assembly on Nov. 3.
Debby McCormick
Auburn
Debby McCormick is an Auburn city councilor.
