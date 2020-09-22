Letter: Carabajal has the right experience, knowledge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The time to vote for new representation in Albany is less than two months away. Nov. 3! We need people in Albany that are ready to lead and prepared to hit the ground running. Our schools, environment, health care and economy are at stake. When decisions are made about funding and legislation, we need a strong voice at the table. There is no time to waste. Dia Carbajal is running for state Assembly for District 126 and she is the right person for this job.

Currently a professor of math at Cayuga Community College, during her 30-year career as an educator she made the time to serve eight years on the Auburn school board and most recently four years on Auburn City Council. Día’s record of strong leadership and commitment to the CNY community is proof that she will be the kind of representative we need and deserve.