Letter: Carabajal is best Assembly choice

I'm writing as to why we should choose Ms. Dia Carabajal to represent us in Albany. Dia is a dedicated public servant who puts the needs of others ahead of her own. As you know, she has served on the Auburn City Council in the past and was a school board member. Those two positions in themselves are time-consuming posts that require commitment for the sake of community. Dia is an educator! She has helped so many people achieve their personal goals of obtaining higher education.

If elected, Dia will represent the 126th Assembly District the way it should be represented. Look at Cortland and Ithaca ... two cities represented by a retiring Democrat (another educator). These cities are prospering due to them having a true voice in Albany. It may not seem like a big deal but it is. It is time for the cities, towns and villages within the 126th Assembly District to be represented by someone who can help us and move us forward in accomplishing great things.